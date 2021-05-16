Galway University Hospitals and Portiuncula University Hospital issue update on disruption to services

print

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and University Hospitals Galway have released an update on the disruptions to services as a result of the Ransomware attack on the HSE.

In the statements, they said that the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems continues to have a considerable impact on hospital services.

Here are the service disruptions at Portiuncula University Hospital:

CANCELLATIONS

· All outpatient clinics are cancelled.

· All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

· Endoscopy services are cancelled.

· All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled; a small number of procedures may go ahead and in this event patients will be contacted directly.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

Patients can expect significant delays in the Emergency Department as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds in place are time-consuming.

Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or hospital number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information which will make it easier to find existing medical records.

We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

GOING AHEAD

Maternity services will go ahead.

Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

Here are the service disruptions at Galway University Hospitals

CANCELLATIONS

· All outpatient clinics are cancelled.

· All diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

· Endoscopy services are cancelled.

· Radiotherapy services are cancelled.

· All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled; a small number of procedures may go ahead and in this event patients will be contacted directly.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

Patients can expect significant delays in the Emergency Departments as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds in place are time-consuming.

We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or board number with them when they come to the hospital. This number appears on appointment letters, test results, blood test results.

GOING AHEAD

Maternity services and dialysis treatment will go ahead.

Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

Updates will be available on saolta.ie and hse.ie as well as Twitter @saoltagroup and @HSELive