Galway University Hospital reports a 100% increase in staff testing positive for Covid 19 in 48 hours.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The infection rate among staff at one Irish hospital has doubled in 48 hours.

As reported by today’s Sunday Independent, staff numbers at Galway University Hospital found to be infected with the virus rose from 100 on Wednesday to 190 on Friday.

Health managers say the scale of staff shortages caused by infected staff having to isolate is now a significant concern as hospitals face a sharp increase in admissions.

New data forecasts suggest that covid admissions could treble over the next two weeks but also that fewer patients will need to enter ICU.

This was echoed by the Saolta Group Chief Executive Tony Canavan who told the Independent that what they were seeing was that the level of people getting sick and needing hospital treatment was high but the level of patients needing ICU Treatment was not.

Galway is one of a number of hospitals experiencing severe staff shortages, as many are infected with Covid or are close contacts.