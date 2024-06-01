Galway University Hospital and Saolta Group announce further progress in delivery of major capital projects

Galway University Hospitals (GUH) and the Saolta University Health Care Group have announced further progress in the delivery of the major capital projects planned for GUH.

While the progress report is detailed it is short on timelines, and many of the projects featured have experienced significant delays and are long overdue.

The progress announced included confirmation that a formal project board has been established to manage delivery and timelines for the required infrastructure and is now finalising a masterplan for the Galway city campus which will enhance the delivery of essential healthcare services for the wider population.

This masterplan for GUH encompasses the key priorities for the site; a new ED and Women’s and Children’s block, a new Laboratory, a Cancer Centre and a bed block on the UHG campus.

It will also oversee plans for the Merlin Park campus, including the region’s elective hospital and surgical hub.

A design team and programme manager have been appointed and will work closely with both internal and external stakeholders to progress the developments in both future capacity needs and the implementation of the hospital masterplan which will be completed in Quarter 3 of this year.

HSE Performance Activity Data shows that GUH remains one of the busiest hospitals in the country with high levels of ED presentations, Day case activity and Outpatient activity.

However, existing facilities are not sufficient to provide long-term sustainability to GUH.

This week’s announcement by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly of 228 new beds for the hospital will play a significant role in the overall infrastructure plans.

The new beds will be provided in separate phases with GUH set to benefit from 198 beds between 2024 and 2028 with a further 30 coming on stream between 2029 and 2031.