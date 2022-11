Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway universities are receiving up to three million euro in student support funding.

The Student Assistance fund will go toward cost of living support along with mental health and wellbeing support.

University of Galway has received over one million euro, while almost two million is being spread out among ATU campuses.

ATU Galway Student’s Union Vice President for Welfare, Sarah Mahon, says the funding is in demand: