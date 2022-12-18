Galway universities and companies collaborate on projects to receive almost €9m in funding

University of Galway, ATU Galway and a number of other local companies are involved in two projects which will receive €9m in funding.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced a €13m fund for three innovative projects.

The funding is aimed at driving investment in research and innovation.

One project, receiving €4.6m, is lead by University of Galway-based Venari Medical, alongside ATU Galway and ICS Medical Devices in Ballybrit.

The other project will get €2.8m and sees University of Galway team up with Galway-based Glasport Bio Ltd and University College Cork.

The Galway-led projects are exploring research in the MedTech and Climate Action sectors.]