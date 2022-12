Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway units of the Civil Defence are calling for people to come forward to volunteer with them.

One member, Louie Casserly, says numbers are the lowest they’ve ever been in her 36 years volunteering.

Based in Oranmore, Louie says COVID-19 impacted their numbers when they were at their busiest time.

The group were recently honoured at a ceremony in Croke Park, and Louie explains how people can get involved: