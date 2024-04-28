Galway Bay FM

28 April 2024

Galway United Women remain unbeaten – The Manager’s Reaction

Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 draw with Peamount in Dublin on Saturday evening.

Following the game, Joseph Murray spoke to Galway United Manager Phil Trill.

 

