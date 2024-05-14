Galway Bay FM

14 May 2024

Galway unemployment levels continue to decrease

Unemployment levels across Galway city and county are continuing to decrease.

There has been a small but steady decline since the beginning of the year – with 400 less people on the Live Register compared to January.

CSO figures show that all areas saw an increase in employment levels in April.

200 people across the city and county left the Live Register in April – with the biggest drops coming from Clifden and the city.

The figure for Clifden has dropped below 600 for the first time since last September.

While 78 people left the Live Register in the city – with 4,330 people remaining unemployed there.

33 people left the Live Register in Tuam, with the figure now at 1,045.

While 26 left the Live Register across three areas – Gort, Ballinasloe and Loughrea.

