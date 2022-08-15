Push for greater supports to enable Ukrainians in Galway to enter workforce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for greater supports to enable Ukrainians who have arrived in Galway to enter the workforce.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Niall McNelis and Minister Anne Rabbitte said there are currently a number of barriers in place.

They praised the work of a support hub set up in the community centre in Westside, acting as a centralised source to support Ukrainian residents.

Minister Rabbitte said one particular issue is difficulties in obtaining a safe pass to allow Ukranian residents to work in the construction sector.