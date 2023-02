Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transition Year students in Galway interested in real estate are invited to attend a virtual work experience course.

DNG is hosting 3rd level colege presentations, online auctions and an auctioneering and property services apprenticeship programme.

500 students are expected to sign up the the programme, with over 1,000 students taking part over the past two years.

The course will take place from Wednesday to Friday of next week, and registration is on ty.dng.ie