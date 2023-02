Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Turkish community is appealing for donations of equipment and clothing in light of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Almost 20,000 people are now known to have died, and more than 30,000 have been injured.

People can drop off items, which must be in good condition, to Turks Barbers Shop on the old Dublin Road.

Owner Remzi Ozbiner was talking to our reporter Rachel Timoney about the situation and what people can do to help,