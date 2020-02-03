Galway TUI secondary school teachers to join strike over pay for new entrants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of Galway secondary school teachers are to join a national strike tomorrow (Tues) over pay for new entrants.

Around 19 thousand members of the TUI are set to take part in the protest nationwide.

The Teachers Union of Ireland argues paying colleagues different rates for carrying out the same work is morally wrong and has proved hugely detrimental to the morale of teachers and lecturers.

It adds that service to students has also been damaged, with the two-tier pay system fuelling an ever-deepening crisis of recruitment and retention of teachers in second level schools.

Assistant General Secretary of the TUI Colm Kelly says many Galway schools will be impacted by pickets.

