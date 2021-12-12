Galway truckers urged to consider impact of Dublin protest convoy

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway truckers who are planning to take part in a second protest convoy to Dublin tomorrow, are being asked to consider the impact it will have on retail outlets in the Capital.

The newly-formed Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices is organising the 24-hour protest, in response to high costs of petrol and diesel.

Convoys of trucks will travel from Galway, Cork, Donegal, Wexford and Monaghan to Dublin early in the morning.

However, Richard Guiney of Dublin Town, which represents traders in the Capital, said this is coming at a very difficult time for businesses in Dublin, with trade already down.