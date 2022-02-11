Galway Triathlon Club, Tri Something New in 2022

Galway Triathlon Club will host a Beginners and New Members Evening in the Galway Bay Hotel on Friday 18th February from 7:30-9pm. The evening offers those interested in taking up triathlon in 2022 the opportunity to meet club members and find out more about club activities designed to support, motivate and encourage attendees to dip their toes in the sport and take the plunge into triathlon this year.

Regardless of your fitness level, or swim, bike and run ability, there are a multitude of training events that cater for athletes from complete beginners to the more seasoned swimmer, cyclist or runner looking to add triathlon to their sporting CV. With a vibrant membership of over 185 people there are 20 training sessions held every week to support club members’ triathlon journey with the added bonus of getting fit, meeting new people and most importantly having fun.

The event is open to all Galway Triathlon Club members and the general public who wish to find out more about triathlon. The club caters for athletes of all abilities who have an interest in participating in triathlon, there really is something for everyone. So if it’s a sprint triathlon, the opportunity to learn how to swim or you dream of racing for your country or completing an IRONMAN, Galway Triathlon Club can help you achieve your goals all whilst having fun.

Admission to this event is free and will include a general triathlon information session for the new triathlete, training tips, demonstrations on transitions, information on nutrition and stretching and an opportunity to meet and chat with many members of Galway Triathlon Club.

For more information and to register to attend please click HERE and make 2022 your year to TRI something new, you never know where it may lead you!