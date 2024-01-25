Galway Bay FM

25 January 2024

Galway Travellers to make voting call alongside Referendum Information Campaign

Galway Travellers to make voting call alongside Referendum Information Campaign

Galway Travellers are to make a voting call alongside the Referendum Information Campaign at an event in Ballybane Community Resource Centre tomorrow afternoon (fri jan 26)

People will start receiving booklets in their homes over the next few weeks about the upcoming referendums on March 8th, with the information campaign officially getting underway today.

As part of the information campaign, the Chair of Ireland’s electoral commission Ms Justice Marie Baker will tomorrow talk to Travellers from across Galway City and County about voting in the referendums.

The commission is responsible for explaining the issues to be voted on and for encouraging people to get out and vote.

The Commission is totally independent and not backing any side in the campaign.

Ms Justice Baker will meet Travellers who have been active in promoting electoral participation within the community, talk all things referendum and voting, and learn more about the work of Galway Traveller Movement.

