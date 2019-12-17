Galway Traveller Movement urged to apologise over its claims of institutional racism at Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A County Councillor has called on the Galway Traveller Movement to retract its branding of the local authority as racist.

Cllr Donnagh Killilea says G.T.M. need to issue a written apology to the County Council over it’s accusations.

The claim came on the back of a march by members of the travelling community on County Hall at the start of the month over what they describe as ‘uninhabitable, unsafe and unhealthy accommodation’.

The Galway Travelling Community argues the failure to provide culturall0y appropriate accommodation is designed to wear people down and force them to accept houses out of desperation.

However, Cllr Killilea says that Galway County Council has exceeded the target of homes for Travellers set out in the 2014-2018 plan with 262 homes provided, with an original objective of 255.

The Tuam area councillor says problems with housing are not traveller specific issues and all corners of society are having difficulties.