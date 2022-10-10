Galway Traveller Movement protests discrimination against Traveller Community

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A protest has marched through Galway City in the past hour, calling for the end to discrimination against the Traveller Community.

It follows comments made during an interview on Galway Bay FM’s Galway Talks programme, by Councillor Michael Crowe, which he has since apologised for.

Protesters marched from City Hall to the Galmont Hotel calling for the resignation of Councillor Mike Crowe from Galway City Council, and his expulsion from the Fianna Fáil party.

David Nevin attended today’s march where protestors chanted “Crowe has to go”: