GBFM News – Galway Traveller Movement is presenting the world premiere of a new play later this month in the city.

Night Shift by Rosaleen McDonagh is running at Druid’s Mick Lally Theatre as part of Misleór Festival of Nomadic Cultures.

The run, from the 29th September to the 1st October, is funded by Creative Ireland, and stars Christine Collins, Thomas Connors and Mary McDonagh.

Thomas and Mary shared their experience working on the production with our reporter Sarah Slevin: