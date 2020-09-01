Galway Traveller Movement issues statement following fire at Kiltulla property

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Traveller Movement says the family who had been waiting to move into a house in Kiltulla has been left devastated by a blaze which caused significant damage to the property.

The fire broke out at the property in the Carnmore area shortly before 5am yesterday.

The house had been controversially purchased by the city council in the county council’s administrative area earlier this year for use as social housing for one family.

The city council said that as the Garda investigation is underway, the local authority has no comment to make at this time.

In a statement, Galway Traveller Movement says the family had hoped to move into their new home in the coming weeks, after years of living on an unsafe and unhealthy Galway City Council halting site.

It adds the group’s primary responsibility is to now ensure that the family immediately impacted by the fire is fully supported and protected.

It’s understood city officials have circulated an email to councillors advising that the family has been reassured that the house will be fully repaired.

Margaret O’Riada of Galway Traveller Movement told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks it was devastating news for the family….