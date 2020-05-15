Galway Traveller Movement issues apology after Carrowbrowne protest over COVID 19 checkpoints

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Traveller Movement has issued an apology in relation to a protest which took place at Carrowbrowne Halting Site over Covid-19 checkpoints.

The protest involved a blockade of men on the Headford Road which local Councillor James Charity says delayed an ambulance and frontline healthcare staff from making their way to their destinations.

Shortly after 10pm on Monday night, a blockade involving a large group of men took place outside Carrowbrowne Halting Site in protest against Garda checkpoints on the N84 at Ballindooley and Cloonboo.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Galway Traveller Movement apologised for the actions of the group involved and assured that the majority of the Travelling community is doing their best to fight coronavirus.

It says a minority group living at Carrowbrowne Halting Site staged the protest as they felt they were being directly targeted by the Garda checkpoints – which are being carried out across the county to ensure movement restrictions and social distancing measures are being adhered to.

However, Galway Traveller Movement says it has been in contact with An Garda Síochána which assured that the checkpoints were part of a city-wide approach to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The organisation continued to say it regrets that the incident took place and it has identified spokespersons at the Headford Road site who will work to ensure that the community and the Gardái work together to promote public safety.