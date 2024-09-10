Galway Bay FM

Galway Traveller Movement calls on Government to take mental health of community more seriously

Galway Traveller Movement is urging the Government to take issues surrounding the mental health of the community more seriously

Galway Traveller Movement is urging the Government to take issues surrounding the mental health of the community more seriously

The call comes on World Suicide Prevention Day, which aims to encourage people to help others who might be at risk.

Every year, an estimated 700,000 people across the world die by suicide and in Ireland, people in the Traveller community are especially vulnerable.

Nora Corcoran from the Galway Traveller Movement wants the Irish Government to take the issue more seriously.

 

