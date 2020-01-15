Galway travel agency scoops international award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway travel agency has scooped a major international award for its innovation.

Fahy Travel, based in the city, is the West of Ireland’s longest established travel agency.

Last year, the company launched a new worldwide cruise offer as well as a Wedding At Sea package from its Galway Store.

It’s now been awarded by the world’s largest cruise industry trade association for its innovation in cruising.

Director of Weddings at Sea, Caroline O’Toole says the award puts Fahy Travel on a level playing with the top Irish travel firms.