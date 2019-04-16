Galway transport issues to be discussed at city forum

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Key transport issues facing Galway will be discussed at a public forum in the city tomorrow.

Galway resident and the Labour Party’s European election candidate for this constituency, Dominic Hannigan will address the forum, which will look at the role the EU can play in addressing Galway’s transport issues.

Local residents are urged to share their views on various aspects of transport in Galway including the proposed city ring road, real-time information for bus users and cycle lanes.

The forum will take place at the Harbour Hotel at New Dock Street at 8 o’ clock, tomorrow evening.