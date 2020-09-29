Galway transport data company to create 50 new jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based transport data company CitySwift is to create 50 new jobs over the next two years.

15 positions are to be rolled out immediately.

CitySwift’s data engine uses big data and machine learning to increase public transport network performance, service reliability and passenger satisfaction.

The Prospect Hill based firm is to relocate to new Galway headquarters and double the size of its operations – with new positions being advertised in data science, sales and marketing and software.

The company was founded in 2016 by Alan Farrelly and Brian O’Rourke – he says the expansion comes on the back of a recent two million euro investment boost in June.