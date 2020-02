Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway toddler has won a Water Babies Little Heroes Award.

Sean Kelly was born in 2016 with Down Syndrome and started swimming with Water Babies at the Shearwater Hotel Ballinasloe in August 2017.

Despite being challenged by accidents, serious illness or special needs, the Water Babies Little Heroes have shown an incredible amount of strength and bravery in their early years of life.