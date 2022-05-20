Galway to take part in national fundraising event for homeless ex-Defence Forces staff

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway is to take part in tomorrow’s national fundraising event for homeless ex-Defence Forces staff

Originally held in Dublin, the ‘sleeping flags’ campaign has expanded this year to Galway, Athlone, Cork and Limerick.

The event will see veterans sleeping out in tri-colour sleeping bags to highlight the level of Ireland’s ex-servicemen and women who find themselves homeless.

It’s run by the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel, known as ONE, which offers housing and support to homeless veterans in Ireland.

The event will run from 9 tomorrow morning to 9 tomorrow night.