Galway to share in 50 million euro national fund for walking and cycling projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is set to avail of a €50m fund announced by Government to create more walking and cycling routes in rural towns and villages

The scheme from the Department of Transport is open to local authorities outside Ireland’s main urban centres.

County Councils are being asked to identify convenient and direct routes for active travel modes for pedestrians and cyclists.

Eligible projects could include new footpaths or cycle tracks, bicycle parking, repair of existing infrastructure, improved crossing facilities and design work for future pedestrian or cycle bridges.

Local authorities have until January to supply a list of projects after which point the exact amount of funding awarded to Galway will be revealed.

Junior Transport Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughten says the focus is on promoting active travel in rural communities