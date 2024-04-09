Galway Bay FM

9 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway to remain without a senior minister as Hildegarde Naughton to stay as Government Chief Whip and Super Junior Minister

Share story:
Galway to remain without a senior minister as Hildegarde Naughton to stay as Government Chief Whip and Super Junior Minister

Galway is to remain without a senior minister as Hildegarde Naughton is to stay Government Chief Whip and a Super Junior Minister, but with a new brief on special needs.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will remain in her role after the Cabinet reshuffle.

Peter Burke has been promoted to the Department of Enterprise, replacing outgoing Minister Simon Coveney. And the Longford-Westmeath TD will be replaced as a Junior Minister in the European Affairs brief by Jennifer Carol-McNeil.

Patrick O’Donovan has been confirmed as the new Further and Higher Education Minister, with Hildergard Naughton remaining as the Chief Whip, but with a new brief on special needs.

There had been some uncertainty around Helen McEntees future, but she will remain as Justice Minister.

Paschal Donohoe and Heather Humphries will also remain in their current roles.

TDs will shortly vote in the Dail chamber on the new Government Ministers, before the new appointees head to Aras an Uachtarain, where they will receive their seals of office from the President.

Share story:

Case against Councillor Colm Keaveney for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine adjourned until June

A case against former TD and sitting county councillor, Colm Keaveney, for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine, has been adjourned until June...

Water outage in Moycullen due to Bypass works

Residents in Moycullen are being advised that due to works associated with the construction of the Moycullen Bypass there will be a water outage tomorrow ...

Galway man jailed for false imprisonment and assault of girlfriend

A Galway man who falsely imprisoned, threated, attacked and sexually assaulted his girlfriend following a row has been jailed for two years. The 32-year-o...

Catherine Connolly claims Simon Harris has no sense of what a republic "really means"

Simon Harris has no sense whatsoever as to what a republic, public services, and equality truly mean. That’s according to Galway West independent TD...