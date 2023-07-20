Galway to Oughterard Greenway submissions largely positive as project moves to design stage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public submissions in relation to the Galway to Oughterard Greenway have been largely positive with over 100 submissions sent into the council.

The project is now ready to move onto Phase 3, which is the design stage of the project.

Along the 100 mostly positive submissions, 700 people attended open meetings, including 200 affected landowners.

Connemara councillors were told this week the majority of people supported the current plans.

It’s expected the design and environmental studies will be carried out in September.

After that, work will progress to put together an application to An Bord Pleanala, with an aim to submit that by the Autumn of 2024.

There was widespread praise among Connemara area councillors in relation to the work being done on the proposed Greenway.

Councillors were particularly pleased to hear the team report that staffing for the current stage of the project is sufficient.