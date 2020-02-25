Galway to Limerick rail services operating as bus transfers due to flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Rail services between Galway and Limerick are operating as bus transfers this morning due to flooding on the line.

According to Iarnrod Eireann, rising water levels near Kiltartan have resulted in the track being flooded.

Buses will serve each stop on the timetable, with Iarnroad Eireann warning that the service may suffer delays due to road conditions and local flooding.

Irish Rail have confirmed in the last hour that the bus transfers on the Galway to Limerick route will remain in place until further notice.