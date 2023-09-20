Galway to light up purple and host swim events to support World GO day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will light up purple today and host a number of swim events at beaches in support of World GO day.

Research by the Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology has found one in three Irish women have a misperception of the cervical screening process.

Events are being held throughout the day at Gurteen beach, Ladies Beach, Silver Strand and the Loughrea Lake

A number of buildings will also be lit up purple including East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre, Galway County Council Offices, Le Poer Trench Monument and Tuam Clock Tower

Details of the events:

7am – Blackrock, Salthill

10am – Gurteen Beach, Roundstone

Ladies Beach

Silver Strand

Sunday September 24rd @11:30am – Loughrea Lake