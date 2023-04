Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will host a public national forum this summer, to discuss the future of Ireland’s foreign policy and neutrality.

It’ll be one of three locations, alongside Dublin and Cork, to host the four-day event in June.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheal Martin indicated there should be a debate on Ireland’s long-standing neutrality.

Security analyst Declan Power says a discussion on Ireland’s future in this area is long overdue.