13 September 2024

Galway to host Major International Business Summit

Galway is set to welcome business leaders from Ireland and the United States for a landmark economic summit next week.

The International Business Expansion Summit by We Are Global Irish will take place next Thursday, September 19th at PorterShed.

The summit aims to showcase how Irish businesses can support each other to succeed on a global stage.

The hybrid event aims to forge stronger economic ties between the West of Ireland and the US, while also equipping Irish firms with strategies for international success.

Attendees will hear from industry experts on topics such as market entry, scaling internationally, and leveraging diaspora networks.

For more information or to access the online conference, visit weareglobalirish.com.

