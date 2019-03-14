Galway to host launch of National Traveller Mental Health Network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new network to lobby and advocate for improved mental health services for Travellers will be launched at NUI Galway tomorrow at 1pm.

82% of the community have been affected by suicide while 63% of Traveller women and 59% of Traveller men say their mental health has not been good for one or more days in the last 30

Senator Colette Kelleher, Chair of the Traveller Oireachtas Group will launch the National Traveller Mental Health Network

The event in the Bailey Allen Hall will also include inputs from a number of Travellers who have, and are, experiencing mental health challenges