Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to host Ireland’s first ever ‘Open Science Week’ which gets underway in the city from Monday. (8-12th)

The event, hosted by NUI Galway, aims to increase the understanding and importance of open science.

Open Science is a global movement to make research and education more transparent and accessible to everyone.

The event will see researchers, academics, educators and members of the public engage in a week long programme of events.