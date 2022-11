Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will host Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ training and networking event this weekend.

The Students Union at University of Galway is hosting the 30th national “Pink Training” conference.

It will bring together 300 student delegates with a focus on a wide range of issues, including activism, mental health, and leadership.

President of the SU, Sai Gujulla, explains the importance of the annual conference.