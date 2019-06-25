Galway to host Chernobyl children for month long recuperation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven children from Chernobyl will be welcomed to Galway this afternoon for a month long rest and recuperation holiday.

120 children in total – many of whom come from either poor backgrounds or state-run institutions – will stay in 9 counties across the country.

It’s organised by Chernobyl Children International, who’ve brought more than 25,500 children here from Belarus since the nuclear disaster over thirty years ago.

It’s part of a long-standing campaign by Irish host families to prolong the lives of the children against the ongoing effects of the world’s worst nuclear accident.

During the month-long stay, radiation levels in the children drop by nearly 50 per cent and up to two years is added to their life expectancy.

Spokesperson for Chernobyl Children International, Helen Faughnan says radioactivity still affects the area.

