Galway to host annual Irish primary school teachers conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City will play host to the 2019 Irish National Teachers Organisation conference tomorrow.

Around 850 delegates representing 36,000 primary teachers from the South and 7,000 teachers from Northern Ireland will attend the city based event.

The conference will be addressed by Minister of Education and Skills, Joe McHugh and will focus on issues such as teachers’ pay, working conditions and school curriculums.

The three day programme of events will begin tomorrow afternoon in the Galmount Hotel and finish up on Wednesday.