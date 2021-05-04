Galway to hand over “European Capital of Culture” title this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will this week symbolically hand over the “European Capital of Culture” title at a special televised ceremony.

It’s as Galway’s designation for 2020 came to an end last Friday, having been extended by a number of months.

Despite encountering significant setbacks due to the ongoing pandemic, organisers says a huge amount was achieved, reflecting the creativity and resilience in Galway’s creative community.

Over 600 artists and organisations took part in a range of live performances, exhibitions and online events across the county.

In a special televised event on Friday, Galway and Rijeka in Croatia will handover the title to Esch in Luxembourg, Kaunas in Lithuania and Novi Sad in Serbia.

The event will be televised on TG4 on Friday evening at 7.30 – and will include highlights of the events that took place in Galway over the past 15 months.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Head of Programme Marilyn Gaughan Reddan said a lot was achieved despite enormous challenges….