Galway to get three new high-powered EV charging pools

Galway is to get three new high-powered recharging pools.

They’ll be at the Tuam Plaza, the Galway Plaza, and at Junction 15 Ballinasloe.

Nationally, the Department of Transport has providing grants for 131 high-powered charging points for electric vehicles to be installed over the coming year.

They will be more expensive than home chargers, but would provide motorists with a substantial recharge in minutes.