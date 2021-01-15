Galway to get one of country’s first Covid-19 mass vaccination centres

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three mass Covid vaccination centres will be in operation from tomorrow in Dublin, Galway and Portlaoise.

That’s according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who has revealed the information in a tweet this afternoon.

Galway Bay fm news is currently awaiting confirmation from the HSE as to the location of the Galway centre.

It’ll be used to vaccinate GP teams using the first supply of the Moderna vaccine.

It comes after the HSE announced the period between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine is being extended from 21 to 28 days.

That will take effect for those receiving the jab for the first time from Monday and is aimed at vaccinating more people as new supplies arrive.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged Pfizer Bio-N-Tech may be slowing down production of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Kevin Connolly is former chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

He says the Pfizer vaccine is as effective when the second dose is added after 28 days…

