Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is set to get a new emergency vehicle for the Civil Defence.

16 Ford Ranger Crewcab Pickup Vehicles will join the national fleet over the next few weeks, with one jeep allocated to Galway.

The purchase of the vehicles was approved by Defence Minister Paul Kehoe as part of a half a million euro allocation from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Photo: twitter.com/Galway_CD