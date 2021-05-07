Galway to get €1.8m for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme & Improvement Works

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s local authorities are to get 1.8 million euro for the Disabled Persons Grant scheme for social housing, and Improvement Works for other housing

Galway County Council has been allocated one million euro while Galway City Council has been allocated 800 thousand euro

The Minister for Disabilities and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte says the works are to be carried out this year

The Disabled Persons scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms and a downstairs bedroom

The Improvement scheme allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing.

Minister Rabbitte says this funding of 1.8 million euro for Galway’s local authorities will serve as a real lifeline as it allows people make much needed adaptations to their homes, ensuring they can live independent lives