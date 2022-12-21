Galway to get a voice on health at the cabinet table as Hildegarde Naughton appointed Junior Health Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to get a voice on health at the cabinet table.

Chief Whip and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has been assigned the additional responsibilitiy of Junior Health Minister

The full brief is Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte retains her portfolio of Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth which also comes under the Department of Health, but also covers the Department of Children

Politicial analysts say the portfolio could be a poisoned chalice for Chief Whip Naughton, as she may be punished by the electorate if they feel she didn’t deliver a better health service for Galway

Other announcements in today’s resuffle include Fine Gael TDs Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Kieran O’Donnell promoted to Junior Ministers

Frankie Feighan and Colm Brophy made way, losing their Minister of State positions