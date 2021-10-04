Galway To Benefit From Revised NDP

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Galway is set to share in a slice of the 165 billion euro which has been announced today for the revised National Development plan.

One of the aims of the plan is to invest in Galway, Cork, Waterford and Limerick, and not just Dublin.

Some projects set to go ahead for Galway include:

Significant track and station works for Oranmore to Athenry.

The delivery of the BusConnects programme 2030, including new cycling infrastructure;

Additional rail connectivity and expansion of existing rail services;

Improvements to Ceannt Station placing it at the heart of sustainable transport-led development in Galway; and

Feasibility of light rail in Galway will be considered as part of the review of the Galway Transport Strategy (due to commence in 2022);

The Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said the projects contained in the Plan will be subject to intense financial scrutiny.

It comes as the Government looks to avoid any repeat of what’s happened with the National Children’s Hospital.

Minister of State in the Department of Transport Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughten says this is the largest ever investment in transport in history of the state and will connect people, communities and business across Galway.