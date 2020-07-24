Galway to benefit from major blanket bog restoration project along the west coast.

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway is set to benefit from a major Atlantic blanket bog restoration project.

Atlantic blanket bogs along and close to Galway’s coast will be the target of the new plan, with Derryclare bog in the Connemara National Park one of the first locations chosen for the initiative.

Nationally, 2,100 hectares across the country are set to be rewetted and re-planted with native woodlands.

The restoration project will strengthen the bog’s natural biodiversity and work towards enhancing the visual amenity of the area.

The Wild Atlantic Bog Woodland Project is being headed by Coillte and the Department of Agriculture as part of the July Stimulus package.

Director of Coillte Nature, Dr. Ciarán Fallon says blanket bogs such as these are a vital natural resource.