Galway to be showcased to millions of Americans in travel series

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to be showcased to millions of Americans as part of a popular documentary travel series.

The series, called DIRT, is produced by outdoor clothing and lifestyle brand Huckberry.

The special episode of DIRT was filmed earlier this year as part of a partnership between Huckberry and Tourism Ireland.

Host Josh Rosen travelled around Ireland for eight days, to learn about our culture, meet local producers and take part in a wide range of outdoor adventure activities.

In Galway, he tried crab fishing off Inis Mór, learned about mussel farming at Killary Fjord Shellfish in Leenane, and visited several local farmers.

Josh also took up knitting with city shop owner Anne O’ Maille, and discovered how Irish butter is made with chef Jess Murphy, owner of Kai restaurant and Hapi Bakery.

The episode is being promoted on Huckberry’s website and social media channels, and is expected to deliver seven million impressions.