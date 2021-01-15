Galway to be one of the first places in the country to get Moderna vaccine

print

The first doses will be administered tomorrow at mass vaccination centres in three locations – Galway, Dublin and Portlaoise

They will be used to vaccinate GP teams

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has described the development as another important step on our vaccination journey.

He revealed the information in a tweet this afternoon.

Galway Bay fm news is currently awaiting confirmation from the HSE as to the location of the Galway centre.

Most General Practice teams could be vaccinated against covid 19 in a matter of weeks, according to a leading expert.

Assistant Professor for General Practice at TCD, Brendan O’ Shea says the situation is developing quickly.

This news comes after the HSE announced the period between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine is being extended from 21 to 28 days.

Kevin Connolly is former chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

He says the Pfizer vaccine is as effective when the second dose is added after 28 days

That will take effect for those receiving the jab for the first time from Monday and is aimed at vaccinating more people as new supplies arrive.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged Pfizer Bio-N-Tech may be slowing down production of its Covid-19 vaccine.

It is unclear whether this will affect Ireland’s allocation of doses.

It comes as the HSE plans to give a second dose of the vaccine 28 days after the first, instead of 21 days which it says follows recommendations from the World Health Organisation and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is to reduce its production of Covid-19 vaccines on a temporary basis – which will affect shipments to Europe later this month.

The company says it’s so production capacity can be scaled up to 2 billion doses by the end of the year.

It’s not yet known the effect of this on Ireland’s supply.