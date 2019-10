Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway is expected to be one of the worst affected counties hit by storm Lorenzo over the coming days.

The hurricane continues to travel north-eastwards across the Atlantic, with Met Eireann due to give an update on the situation at 10 o’clock this morning.

Crisis management teams were put on standby last night, following a meeting of The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group.

