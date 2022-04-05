Galway to be included with Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal in new regional health area

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- New regional health areas will have budgets based on population.

Cabinet approved the establishment of regional health areas in a radical shake up of the structure of the HSE.

Of the six areas in the plan, one would include Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

One person will be in charge of service delivery in the six regions with a slimmed down central HSE overseeing national policy.

Each area will have its own dedicated budget based on population.

It’s hoped devolving power to the regions will improve healthcare by allowing local managers to look after local issues.